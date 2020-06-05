Gillian has attended the The Trevor Project's “Cracked X-Mas” events to benefit the organization.
She is a member of the board of the directors for Artists for a New South Africa.
Anderson serves as Neurofibromatosis, Inc.'s Honorary Spokesperson and is a Patron of the Neurofibromatosis Association. She has addressed members of Congress urging for more education and funding for NF research projects.
