Gillian has attended the The Trevor Project's “Cracked X-Mas” events to benefit the organization.

She is a member of the board of the directors for Artists for a New South Africa.

Anderson serves as Neurofibromatosis, Inc.'s Honorary Spokesperson and is a Patron of the Neurofibromatosis Association. She has addressed members of Congress urging for more education and funding for NF research projects.

Causes supported 21

Abuse, Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, Animals, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Depression and Suicide, Education, Environment, Health, Human Rights, LGBT Support, Miscellaneous, Oceans, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Water, Women

