Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, is patron of the Ubuntu Education Fund.

Tutu is an Honorary Chair for the Amandla AIDS Fund, part of Artists for a New South Africa.

Tutu is a on the Board of Advisors for the Batonga Foundation.

He is also a member of The Elders.

Tutu was Action Against Hunger's award recipient at the “Restaurants Against Hunger Campaign” gala in November, 2005, in honor of World Food Day.

Causes supported 22

Abuse, AIDS & HIV, Animals, Children, Civil Rights, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Gender Equality, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, Literacy, Miscellaneous, Peace, Philanthropy, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Water, Weapons Reduction, Women

