Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, is patron of the Ubuntu Education Fund.

Tutu is an Honorary Chair for the Amandla AIDS Fund, part of Artists for a New South Africa.

Tutu is a on the Board of Advisors for the Batonga Foundation.

He is also a member of The Elders.

Tutu was Action Against Hunger's award recipient at the “Restaurants Against Hunger Campaign” gala in November, 2005, in honor of World Food Day.