Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, is patron of the Ubuntu Education Fund.
Tutu is an Honorary Chair for the Amandla AIDS Fund, part of Artists for a New South Africa.
Tutu is a on the Board of Advisors for the Batonga Foundation.
He is also a member of The Elders.
Tutu was Action Against Hunger's award recipient at the “Restaurants Against Hunger Campaign” gala in November, 2005, in honor of World Food Day.
Charities & foundations supported 25
Desmond Tutu has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Other supporters of the same charities & foundations
Insights
1 related place
Causes supported 22
Abuse, AIDS & HIV, Animals, Children, Civil Rights, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Gender Equality, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, Literacy, Miscellaneous, Peace, Philanthropy, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Water, Weapons Reduction, Women
Contact Desmond Tutu
You can contact Desmond Tutu using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)
Official web sites
No web sites are known