The Jackie Robinson Foundation (JRF) announced today the recipients of the 2020 ROBIE Awards to be presented at its annual Awards Dinner on Monday, March 2nd, at the New York Marriott Marquis.

The event pays tribute to individuals who embody the humanitarian ideals of Jackie Robinson while raising funds for the Jackie Robinson Foundation.

For 47 years, JRF has provided generous four-year scholarships, year-round mentoring and leadership development opportunities to talented college students known as JRF Scholars. The opening of the Jackie Robinson Museum later this year will expand the Foundation’s mission and will educate and inspire the public about the life and legacy of American hero Jackie Robinson.

Dorothea and her husband, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jon Bon Jovi, will receive the Foundation’s ROBIE Humanitarian Award for their extraordinary efforts to break the cycle of poverty, hunger and homelessness through the JBJ Soul Foundation. John W. Rogers, Jr., Co-CEO of Ariel Investments, will receive the ROBIE Achievement in Industry Award for his pioneering achievements as the founder of Ariel Capital Management (now Ariel Investments, LLC), the largest minority-run mutual fund firm, and his commitment to expanding opportunities to those underrepresented in the corporate sector. Kendra Gaither will receive The Martin L. Edelman Prize bestowed each year upon a JRF alumnus who has exhibited professional distinction and exemplary service to society.

ABC News anchor T.J. Holmes will serve as host for the event while “Dancing with the Stars” music director Ray Chew and recording artist Sheila E. will headline entertainment for the evening.

“Each one of these honorees has impacted society not only through extraordinary professional accomplishments, but through a commitment to equal opportunity and contributions to underserved communities,” said JRF president Della Britton Baeza. “We are proud to pay tribute to this group of influential people who honor the legacy of Jackie Robinson and serve as stellar role models for our Jackie Robinson Foundation Scholars and Extra Innings Fellows.”

The ROBIE Awards Dinner has recognized many of the most celebrated names in business, politics, education, media, sports and the arts, including Henry L. “Hank” Aaron, Clive Davis, George Lucas, J.W. Marriott, Jr., Henry L. “Skip” Gates, Rita Moreno, Tyler Perry, Bishop Desmond Tutu, Jessye Norman, Stephen Ross, Robin Roberts, Arthur Ashe, Kenneth and Mamie Clark, Paul Tagliabue, Ruth J. Simmons, Robert F. Smith and Stevie Wonder.

