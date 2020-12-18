Kristin is an Ambassador for Oxfam, and has worked to help raise awareness of their work since 2006. She has spoken out in support of the Oxfam America Unwrapped Campaign, visited South Africa and Mozambique to raise awareness about AIDS, and auctioned off a date with herself to the Sex and the City world premiere in support of the organization.
Davis chaired an event for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Abuse, Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Children, Conservation, Creative Arts, Diabetes, Disaster Relief, Environment, Health, Human Rights, Oceans, Poverty, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Water
