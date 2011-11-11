Worldwide Orphans Foundation (WWO) was founded in 1997 by Dr. Jane Aronson, a renowned pediatric infectious disease and adoption medicine specialist, who has dedicated her life to working with children. WWO’s unique mission is “to enrich the lives and enhance the physical, emotional, social and intellectual well-being of orphaned children throughout the world.”

Today, WWO programs are addressing the needs of the most vulnerable children in Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Ecuador, Ethiopia, Kenya, Serbia and Viet Nam. WWO was the first to introduce professional peer training in Viet Nam and Ethiopia for pediatric HIV/AIDS treatment and was also the first to treat (and continues to treat) orphans with HIV/AIDS in both countries.