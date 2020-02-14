Christy Turlington
Christy is an Ambassador for (RED), and in 2007 visited Africa to see the work the charity is doing.

Christy spoke at Action Against Hunger's Annual World Food Day Gala in New York City in November, 2007, and was award presenter at the “Restaurants Against Hunger Campaign” galas in 2006 and 2007 in honor of World Food Day.

She directed a documentary, No Woman, No Cry, which premiered in 2010, to highlight some of the most promising maternal mortality projects around the world, and to inspire more advocacy and action.

Causes supported 18

Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, Animals, Cancer, Children, Conservation, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Unemployment/Career Support, Water, Women

