Christy is an Ambassador for (RED), and in 2007 visited Africa to see the work the charity is doing.
Christy spoke at Action Against Hunger's Annual World Food Day Gala in New York City in November, 2007, and was award presenter at the “Restaurants Against Hunger Campaign” galas in 2006 and 2007 in honor of World Food Day.
She directed a documentary, No Woman, No Cry, which premiered in 2010, to highlight some of the most promising maternal mortality projects around the world, and to inspire more advocacy and action.
Charities & foundations supported 21
Christy Turlington has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Other supporters of the same charities & foundations
Insights
1 related place
Causes supported 18
Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, Animals, Cancer, Children, Conservation, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Unemployment/Career Support, Water, Women
Contact Christy Turlington
You can contact Christy Turlington using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)
Official web sites
No web sites are known