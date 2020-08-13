Katie Couric is the Global Anchor for Yahoo News, award winning journalist and TV personality, well-known cancer advocate and New York Times best-selling author.

In November 2013, Couric joined Yahoo as Global Anchor, where she helps develop Yahoo News’ coverage, report on live events, and anchor groundbreaking interviews with major newsmakers.

Couric is an executive producer and narrator of Fed Up, a documentary about the alarming spread of childhood obesity, which was released in spring 2014.

In September 2006, Couric joined CBS News and became the first female solo anchor of an evening news broadcast after a 15-year run as co-anchor of NBC’s Today Show.

Born in Arlington, Virginia, Katie graduated with honors from the University of Virginia in 1979 with a bachelor’s degree in English and a focus on American Studies. She lives in New York with her husband, John Molner.

Couric is a co-founder of Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C), co-founder of the National Colorectal Cancer Research Alliance (NCCRA) with the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF) and Lilly Tartikoff, and co-founder of the Jay Monahan Center for Gastrointestinal Health.

Katie Couric has donated her first two children’s books The Blue Ribbon Day

and The Brand New Kid

as well as an autographed CBS Evening News hat to the Seany Foundation.