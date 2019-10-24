The band established the Bama Works Fund in 1999 to help disadvantaged youth and the disabled, as well as support protection of the environment, the arts and humanities.
The band donated the $1 million (GBP526,315) raised during a charity concert to homeless and children’s charities in San Francisco, California. The band has played other charity concerts benefiting Bay Area parks, music education and AIDS research.
In 2008 they performed at a benefit concert for Stand Up For A Cure
AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Conservation, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, Literacy, Mental Challenges, Philanthropy, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Unemployment/Career Support, Voter Education, Women
