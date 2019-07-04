Jack and his band work tirelessly towards raising environmental awareness.
Johnson, with his management and crew, created the All At Once Campaign, and Jack also created the Johnson Ohana Charitable Foundation. This charity promises to match fans’ donations to the local charities featured in the Village Green area at each of his shows (up to $2500 per concert).
Johnson and his wife set up the Kokua Hawaii Foundation, and Jack has performed in school classrooms to help raise awareness for the charity and the environment.
Johnson supports the Australian Marine Conservation Society, which is working to increase protection for threatened sea turtles through the Save Moreton Bay campaign. Ten Jack Johnson concert tickets have been donated as a reward to the charity’s volunteers.
Johnson recorded a John Lennon song for a CD compilation to raise funds for Amnesty International.
Jack supports the Inspire Foundation's ActNow program.
