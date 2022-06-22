City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States and a leading research center for diabetes and other life-threatening illnesses, has announced that its Music, Film and Entertainment Industry group’s 2022 Spirit of Life Gala will feature a performance by legendary singer-songwriter Jack Johnson.

The gala will take place Oct. 27, 2022, at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles. Notably, this event marks the return of the highly anticipated Spirit of Life Gala after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m excited to be part of City of Hope’s gala honoring my friends Monte and Avery Lipman,” Johnson said. “Over the past 20 years, they have always been there for me. Now it’s my turn to shine the spotlight on them and the important work they do with City of Hope!”

It was previously announced that Republic Records founders, chief executives and brothers, Monte and Avery Lipman, will be honored with the prestigious Spirit of Life Award at the gala dinner. The Spirit of Life Award is City of Hope’s most prestigious honor and is presented to an esteemed community of industry leaders around the world who have made a significant commitment to improving the lives of others through the advancement of research and clinical innovation and the delivery of personalized, compassionate care. Honorees are selected for their notable contributions to the community in which they live and the profession in which they work. Past Music, Film and Entertainment Industry group recipients include Sylvia Rhone, Jon Platt, Mo Ostin, Clive Davis, Quincy Jones, Frances W. Preston, Shelli and Irving Azoff, Edgar Bronfman Jr., Doug Morris and Sir Lucian Grainge. The campaign led by the Lipmans will raise awareness and funds to accelerate cures and leading-edge cancer care for patients and families throughout the nation.