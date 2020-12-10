Dave Matthews
16
charities
22
causes
76
articles
3
videos

See also Dave Matthews Band.

Matthews has bee a director of Farm Aid since 2001.

Matthews performed at a concert supporting the UN and its battle against world hunger.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Dave Matthews BandGreen DayJack JohnsonJonas BrothersKanye WestKeith UrbanLinkin ParkMartina McBrideMelissa EtheridgeMiley CyrusRihannaSheryl CrowStevie WonderStingTaylor Swift

Insights

Activity
Social reach

2 related places

Google trends for "Dave Matthews"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 22

Abuse, AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Conservation, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Grief Support, Health, Homelessness, Hunger, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Unemployment/Career Support, Voter Education

Contact Dave Matthews

You can contact Dave Matthews using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Music

More fields