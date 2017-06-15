Bringing state-of-the-art, comprehensive care to rape victims and sexually abused children; providing prevention programs to reduce the incidence of these crimes; and giving training to victim service providers to enhance the treatment victims receive wherever they turn for help.

Their program, Stuart House, is an internationally recognized, model program created by The Rape Foundation and others to serve the special needs of sexually abused children and their families. Stuart House is an exemplary public/private partnership and a unique, interagency program.