Eric McCormack
6
charities
11
causes
56
articles
0
videos

McCormack is the official celebrity spokesman for the Canadian Cancer Society.

He and his wife received the Project Angel Food Angel Award for hosting fundraisers and for their work behind the scenes planning, preparing and delivering nutritionally solid meals to AIDS patients in the Los Angeles area.

“Janet and I are incredibly honored to receive this award,” said McCormack. “We believe in Project Angel Food and the services they provide to those in need.”

Charities & foundations supported 6

Eric McCormack has supported the following charities listed on this site:

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Annie LennoxAshley TisdaleBen FeldmanBilly CrystalChace CrawfordCheryl TiegsChristina HendricksCindy CrawfordCourtney LoveDarren CrissDavid ArquetteDavid FurnishDenzel WashingtonElizabeth TaylorKim Kardashian West

Insights

Activity
Social reach

1 related place

Google trends for "Eric McCormack"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 11

Abuse, AIDS & HIV, Alzheimer's Disease, Cancer, Children, Family/Parent Support, Grief Support, Health, Mental Challenges, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Women

Contact Eric McCormack

You can contact Eric McCormack using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

No web sites are known

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Theater, Comedy, Television, Movies

More fields