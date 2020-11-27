McCormack is the official celebrity spokesman for the Canadian Cancer Society.
He and his wife received the Project Angel Food Angel Award for hosting fundraisers and for their work behind the scenes planning, preparing and delivering nutritionally solid meals to AIDS patients in the Los Angeles area.
“Janet and I are incredibly honored to receive this award,” said McCormack. “We believe in Project Angel Food and the services they provide to those in need.”
Charities & foundations supported 6
Eric McCormack has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Other supporters of the same charities & foundations
Insights
1 related place
Causes supported 11
Abuse, AIDS & HIV, Alzheimer's Disease, Cancer, Children, Family/Parent Support, Grief Support, Health, Mental Challenges, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Women
Contact Eric McCormack
You can contact Eric McCormack using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)
Official web sites
No web sites are known
Browse celebrities in the same fields
Theater, Comedy, Television, MoviesMore fields →