Elton John AIDS Foundation is pleased to announce Academy Award and 12-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer/songwriter/actress Lady Gaga, Emmy, Tony, and GRAMMY Award-winning artist Billy Porter and Emmy Award-winning actor Eric McCormack are set to co-host the 30th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party alongside David Furnish on March 27, 2022.

In anticipation of the iconic event, Elton John AIDS Foundation will present an Instagram Live conversation with Billy Porter and David Furnish on March 3, 2022 at 8:45am ET/1:45pm GMT. Visit @EJAF’s social media for more details.

The announcement of these legendary entertainers’ involvement comes off the heels of Brandi Carlile being tapped as this year’s performer: the six-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, performer, producer, and New York Times best-selling author.

“Lady Gaga, Billy Porter and Eric McCormack are not only amazingly talented, but have greatly contributed to LGBTQ+ visibility and inclusion in entertainment – both on screen and in music,” says David Furnish, Chairman of the Elton John AIDS Foundation. “I’m honoured to have this group to join me on stage in West Hollywood Park to advocate for all marginalized groups affected by HIV.”

The annual Academy Awards Viewing Party is aligned with the 30th anniversary of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, and also marks its return to live events. Since the event’s inception in 1992, the Viewing Party has supported the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s efforts by raising more than $86 million for its lifesaving work. All funds raised support the Foundation’s network of partners and local experts across four continents to challenge discrimination, prevent infections and provide treatment, as well as influencing governments to end AIDS.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to co-host Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party and to commemorate the Foundation’s impact on the HIV/AIDS community for the past three decades,” says Billy Porter. “This is a cause that is deeply personal for me, and I am committed to supporting incredible organizations like Elton John AIDS Foundation with the hope of helping others through their journeys.”

“At a time when equal rights continue to be threatened all over the world, it’s more important than ever that we come together to raise funds towards the fight against HIV/AIDS, and share a few laughs along the way – I can’t wait to join my dear friend David Furnish on stage,” says Eric McCormack.

Presenting Sponsors of the party include Elton John Eyewear, a Walmart Exclusive; Christian Lundberg & R. Martin Chavez in partnership with Equality Utah; Bob and Tamar Manoukian, and Neuro Brands. Cadillac, Gilead Sciences, Robert K. Kraft, The Leonard & Judy Lauder Fund, and M•A•C VIVA GLAM are partnering with the Foundation as the evening’s Co-Sponsors. The Foundation is especially grateful to the City of West Hollywood for continued collaboration, and our official airline partner, American Airlines.

Please visit www.eltonjohnaidsfoundation.org for additional information.