Following this week’s historic all-Canadian special, STRONGER TOGETHER, TOUS ENSEMBLE, it was announced today that more than $6 million has been raised to date to provide immediate support to Food Banks Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mike Myers, STRONGER TOGETHER, TOUS ENSEMBLE

Credit/Copyright: CNW Group/Bell Media

With donations still being tallied, more than 140,000 individuals were inspired and reached out to support the good works by local food banks. Canadians can continue to donate to Food Banks Canada by texting COVID to 30333 or visiting FoodBanksCanada.ca/StrongerTogether.

The biggest multi-platform broadcast ever is now the most-watched (non-sports) Canadian broadcast on record. Nearly one in three Canadians watched some part of the broadcast on 44 television networks, reaching 11.5 million viewers overall. Audiences peaked at more than 6.1 million viewers during the world premiere of ArtistsCAN’s multi-artist “Lean on Me” charity single. Overall, the 90-minute special has a preliminary overnight audience of 5.6 million viewers on multiple television networks. The special also reached hundreds of thousands of others on radio and digital platforms.

STRONGER TOGETHER, TOUS ENSEMBLE is now available on demand on CBC Gem, Crave, CTV.ca, CTV app, GlobalTV.com, Global TV App, ICI TOU.TV, iHeartRadio.ca, iHeartRadio Canada app, Stingray Qello, and Super Channel On Demand.

“Although we have always known that Canadians are amongst the kindest people on earth and we hoped and planned for our neighbours’ generosity, we were brought to our knees with gratitude by the overwhelming caring of our communities across Canada,” said Chris Hatch, Chief Executive Officer, Food Banks Canada. “Our staff team voluntarily jumped on the phones as we were working through technical challenges. Nobody could have anticipated the numbers of generous souls inspired to give last night. That giving continues today, on our website, and will remain open. In partnership with Bell Media, CBC/Radio-Canada, Corus Entertainment, Group V Média, Rogers Sports & Media and all other media partners, we are grateful for the bright light that shone on the need to support our most vulnerable neighbours.”

The unprecedented event was the biggest multi-platform broadcast in Canadian history, with 15 broadcasting groups led by Bell Media, CBC/Radio-Canada, Corus Entertainment, Groupe V Média, and Rogers Sports & Media presenting the star-studded show on hundreds of TV, radio, streaming, and on demand platforms. Nearly one hundred Canadian artists, activists, actors, and athletes shared their stories of hope and inspiration in a national salute to frontline workers combatting COVID-19, including the 3,000 local food bank organization Food Banks Canada supports across Canada.

The complete list of participants in STRONGER TOGETHER, TOUS ENSEMBLE are Alessia Cara, Amy Poehler, Andre De Grasse, Anne Murray, Arkells, Avril Lavigne, Bad Child, Barenaked Ladies, Bianca Andreescu, Bryan Adams, Burton Cummings, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Celine Dion, Charlotte Cardin, Chris Hadfield, Christine Sinclair, Cirque du Soleil, Command Sisters, Connor McDavid, Dallas Green, Dan Kanter, David Foster, David Suzuki, Desiire, Donovan Woods, Drake, Eric McCormack, Fefe Dobson, Geddy Lee, Georges St-Pierre, Hamza Haq, Hayley Wickenheiser, Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Howie Mandel, Jann Arden, Jason Priestley, Johnny Orlando, Josh Ramsay, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Katharine McPhee Foster, Kiefer Sutherland, Lilly Singh, Margaret Atwood, Marie-Mai, Measha Brueggergosman, Michael Buble, Mike Myers, Morgan Rielly, National Chief Perry Bellegarde, Olivia Lunny, Pascal Siakam, Penny Oleksiak, Rick Hansen, Randy Bachman, Rick Mercer, Robbie Robertson, Russell Peters, Ryan Reynolds, Ryland James, Sam Roberts, Sarah McLachlan, Scott Helman, Serena Ryder, Serge Ibaka, Shania Twain, Shawn Hook, Sofia Reyes, TIKA, The Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, The Tenors, Tessa Virtue, Tom Cochrane, Tyler Shaw, Walk off the Earth, Will Arnett, William Prince, and the cast of SCHITT’S CREEK including Annie Murphy, Catherine O’Hara, Chris Elliott, Dan Levy, Dustin Milligan, Emily Hampshire, Eugene Levy, Jenn Robertson, John Hemphill, Karen Robinson, Noah Reid, Rizwan Manji, and Sarah Levy.

The broadcast featured the world premiere of a new rendition of the treasured Bill Withers classic “Lean On Me”, performed virtually by more than two dozen of Canada’s biggest international stars, homegrown favourites, and brightest newcomers. The charitable endeavor, conceptualized by JUNO-award nominated musicians Tyler Shaw and Fefe Dobson of ArtistsCAN, aims to support the Canadian Red Cross and their COVID-19 efforts. The single and video are now available on all digital retail platforms, and can be streamed here.

STRONGER TOGETHER, TOUS ENSEMBLE is a joint production between Insight Productions, Bell Media Studios, and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, and is presented in part through the support of MADE | NOUS, the national, consumer-focused, industry-wide movement recognizing and celebrating creative Canadian talent.