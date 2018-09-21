Piven hosted the fourth annual Fashion Rocks at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, which teamed with the online auction site Charity Folks to benefit the charity Keep a Child Alive, who supplies treatment in Africa and the developing world for HIV/AIDS-infected children and their families.
Charities & foundations supported 13
Jeremy Piven has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Other supporters of the same charities & foundations
Insights
1 related place
Causes supported 17
Abuse, Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Conservation, Creative Arts, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, Mental Challenges, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Senior Citizen Support, Voter Education, Women
Contact Jeremy Piven
You can contact Jeremy Piven using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)
Official web sites
No web sites are known