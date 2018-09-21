Jeremy Piven
Piven hosted the fourth annual Fashion Rocks at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, which teamed with the online auction site Charity Folks to benefit the charity Keep a Child Alive, who supplies treatment in Africa and the developing world for HIV/AIDS-infected children and their families.

Causes supported 17

Abuse, Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Conservation, Creative Arts, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, Mental Challenges, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Senior Citizen Support, Voter Education, Women

