Hosts charity auctions showcasing today’s hottest celebrity attire.
Items are put up for bid to the public with proceeds going to benefit children’s charities.
Causes
Celebrity supporters 117
Clothes Off Our Back has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:
- Adam Sandler
- Adrian Grenier
- Akon
- Alan Alda
- Alexa Ray Joel
- Alison Sweeney
- America Ferrera
- Ana Ortiz
- Angie Harmon
- Annette Bening
- Annie Lennox
- Ashlee Simpson
- Ashley Tisdale
- Ben Harper
- Beyoncé
- Blair Underwood
- Bradley Whitford
- Brittany Snow
- Carlos Santana
- Carrie Ann Inaba
- Carrie Underwood
- Charlize Theron
- Cheryl Hines
- Christian Slater
- Christie Brinkley
- Christina Hendricks
- Courteney Cox
- Damon Wayans
- Daryl Hannah
- David Arquette
- David Duchovny
- Debra Messing
- Denise Richards
- Edie Falco
- Ellen DeGeneres
- Eva Longoria
- Ewan McGregor
- Felicity Huffman
- Forest Whitaker
- Gavin Rossdale
- George Clooney
- Greg Grunberg
- Halle Berry
- James McAvoy
- Jamie Lee Curtis
- Jane Kaczmarek
- Jane Seymour
- Jeff Probst
- Jenna Fischer
- Jennie Garth
- Jennifer Aniston
- Jennifer Garner
- Jessica Alba
- Jewel
- Jimmy Jean-Louis
- Joaquin Phoenix
- Jodie Foster
- John Krasinski
- John Salley
- Jordin Sparks
- Josh Groban
- Julia Louis Dreyfus
- Julianne Hough
- Julianne Moore
- Kiefer Sutherland
- Kim Cattrall
- Kristin Chenoweth
- Laura Linda Bradley
- Laura Linney
- Lauren Conrad
- Liam Neeson
- Lisa Kudrow
- Marcia Cross
- Mariah Carey
- Maria Menounos
- Marissa Jaret Winokur
- Mark Harmon
- Maroon 5
- Matt Damon
- Matthew Perry
- Melissa Etheridge
- Melissa Joan Hart
- Melora Hardin
- Miley Cyrus
- Milla Jovovich
- Minnie Driver
- Miranda Lambert
- Molly Sims
- Monique Coleman
- Nancy O'Dell
- Neil Patrick Harris
- Nick Lachey
- Paris Hilton
- Patti LaBelle
- Paula Abdul
- Rachael Ray
- Rascal Flatts
- Richie Sambora
- Robert Downey Jr
- Ryan Seacrest
- Sacha Baron Cohen
- Samantha Harris
- Sarah McLachlan
- Scarlett Johansson
- Sharon Stone
- Shaun Robinson
- Taylor Swift
- Teri Hatcher
- Terrence Howard
- Tina Fey
- Toni Collette
- Tori Spelling
- Tricia Helfer
- William Shatner
- Wyclef Jean
- Zachary Levi
- Zooey Deschanel