Clothes Off Our Back

Hosts charity auctions showcasing today’s hottest celebrity attire.

Items are put up for bid to the public with proceeds going to benefit children’s charities.

Causes

Children

Celebrity supporters 117

Clothes Off Our Back has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:

Insights

Activity
Social reach
Google trends for "Clothes Off Our Back"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...