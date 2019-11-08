Grunberg is a member of the Band From TV. He performs for the Epilepsy Foundation. He was inspired to start the band by his son, who has epilepsy.
He often organizes charity efforts to raise funds for the Pediatric Epilepsy Project in Los Angeles. These efforts have included events such as an auction of guitars handpainted by celebrities such as Donald Trump, Pink and Grunberg’s “Alias” costars Jennifer Garner and Michael Vartan, as well as an online auction of cartoons drawn of “Heroes” costars.
In March 2007, Greg served as the chair of the first National Walk for Epilepsy, presented by the Epilepsy Foundation.
Abuse, AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Autism, Cancer, Children, Conservation, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Education, Health, Homelessness, Hunger, Literacy, Miscellaneous, Philanthropy, Veteran/Service Member Support, Women
