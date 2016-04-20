Milk+Bookies

Milk + Bookies is a nationwide charitable organization that inspires children to give back, using books as its currency.
At Milk + Bookies events, boys and girls are provided the opportunity to select, purchase and inscribe books that are then donated to their peers who do not have access to books of their own.

Causes

Literacy, Philanthropy

Celebrity supporters 55

Milk+Bookies has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:

