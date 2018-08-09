Daryl Hannah
Well-known as an activist for many different causes, Hannah recently opened an online store selling only environmentally friendly goods.

Hannah is a board member of the Environmental Media Association, Action Sports Environment Coalition and ecoAmerica.

She co-founded Sustainable Biodiesel Alliance to promote sustainable biodiesel practices and facilitate communication for a sustainable energy future that benefits all sectors of society.

Causes supported 15

Animals, Children, Conservation, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Health, Human Rights, Miscellaneous, Oceans, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Water, Women

