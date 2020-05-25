Colbie Caillat is a two time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter who has sold over six million albums and ten million singles worldwide. Her breakthrough hit “Bubbly” remains “one of the best-selling digital tracks in history” and her multi-platinum debut COCO hit #5 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart upon release, while her sophomore set Breakthrough landed at #1. From 2011’s All of You, “Brighter Than The Sun” went platinum and enjoyed over twenty film and television placements, while seeing acclaim from People and NY Post. She’s also played sold out venues everywhere alongside everybody from John Mayer to Sheryl Crow.

Beyond music, she’s an avowed spokesperson and supporter for ASPCA, the Surfrider Foundation, Save The Music, Farm Sanctuary, and The Humane Society of the United States.

An active supporter of The Humane Society of the United States, Colbie has devoted considerable time and energy to the organization’s Stop Puppy Mills campaign, a cause especially close to her heart. As the spokesperson for The HSUS’ Puppy Mill Action week, Colbie has starred in an exclusive video and conducted radio interviews around the country to draw attention to the suffering of dogs raised in these inhumane, mass-breeding facilities, and to encourage people to adopt from shelters and rescue groups.