On May 28th, SheFactor, the country’s leading lifestyle brand for twenty something women, will host the ultimate virtual graduation event with emcee Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, guest speakers Surfer Bethany Hamilton, Olympian Missy Franklin, Karen Civil, Jennifer Barreto-Leyva, WNBA Recruit Erica Ogwumike & Adley Stump! Music from Colbie Caillat's Gone West, Ashe, Tenille Townes, Payton Smith, Nico & Vinz, Kylie Morgan, Molly Kate Kestner, and Caroline Jones will bring a smile to the millions of women graduates who won’t be able to walk across the stage to receive their diploma this year.

Graduation Party and Summit For 2020 Women Graduates

Graduates will enjoy the Launch Your Life Summit (9am-4pm PST) leading up to the SheGrad Party (4pm-6pm PST), both live-streamed for FREE with over a thousand giveaways for participants. Friends and family are welcome to join, register here.

“I’m so excited to join SheFactor to celebrate the class of 2020, it’s going to be so much FUN! Just as my faith and optimism helped me navigate the challenges I faced, the young women of the Class of 2020 will come through this time stronger and more grounded, with all of us cheering them on!” said Bethany Hamilton, SheFactor’s featured speaker.

“The SheFactor Method helps young women create a life they love and conquer life beyond school,” founder Heidi Ganahl explained. “This is a movement founded by women for women with a book, an app, an eLearning platform, virtual and live events, beautiful SheKits and our DailyShe newsletter. Joined by my daughter Tori Ganahl, a recent graduate, we’re here to build a future of fierce women, starting with the young ladies graduating now.”

Parents, grandparents & friends can add to the fun by gifting a SheGrad Membership & Gift Box to their favorite grad to help them launch a life they love! They’ll have access to tools, technology, mentors and events to help them navigate life after school. Click here for all things She!

Thank you to our sponsors Cameo, Anchor, Kendra Scott, Brew Dr. Kombucha, BABE, Passion Planner, Dew by Kaitlyn Bristowe, public.com, Suja, College Moxie, Crunch Hydration, Young Living and Nudestix. Proceeds benefit Active Minds, supporting mental health awareness and education for young adults.