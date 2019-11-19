The Humane Society of the United States’ Animal Rescue Team crisscrosses the country saving thousands of animal lives every year from cruelty, animal fighting and natural disasters. The HSUS’ Animal Rescue Team has a fully equipped response team and the nation’s leading experts to assist law enforcement with investigation, evidence and animal seizure as well to coordinate animal care, sheltering and final relocation.

The Humane Society of the United States is on the ground in Nassau County, N.Y. and Ocean and Monmouth Counties in New Jersey, to help animals in these devastated areas.

Working in partnership with New Jersey SPCA , the Kent County Delaware, Toms River Animal Control and the Jersey Shore Animal Shelter, Thehas rescued nearly 200 animals in New Jersey and reunited dozens of pets with their owners. Thealso opened an emergency shelter in Ocean County to accommodate the growing number of animals who will need shelter if evacuations continue. That facility is now caring for more than 90 animals, including cats, dogs, chinchillas, guinnea pigs, ferrets and birds.

