On April 30, international superstar and multiple Grammy Award winner Rob Thomas; singer, songwriter Chris Daughtry; and singer, songwriter Gavin DeGraw will present Rock the House for Animals! a livestream event featuring musical performances, interviews and appearances by special friends of Rob and Marisol Thomas.

The event – with a pre-show at 7:00 p.m. ET and the live concert from the musicians’ homes at 8:00 p.m. ET – will help The Humane Society of the United States, working together with Sidewalk Angels Foundation, to support critical work for all animals, including help for pets and their people who are impacted by COVID-19. The livestream will run on Facebook, YouTube and Twitch.

In making the announcement, Thomas said, “Animals are everything to our family. We have two rescue dogs who are our life, and through our charity Sidewalk Angels Foundation we provide support to over 20 no-kill animal shelters and rescues across the U.S. This pandemic will not stop us from helping those who need us now more than ever. Marisol and I have partnered with the Humane Society of the United States for years and it’s always an honor to collaborate with them, especially now. My talented friends Gavin and Chris – also animal lovers – were thrilled to join this great event.”

Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States, said, “What an incredibly generous and talented trio. We are beyond grateful to Rob Thomas, Chris Daughtry and Gavin DeGraw for stepping up for animals and the Humane Society of the United States, now and always. When the world is turned upside down by tragedy and fear, music and animals have the power to bring us all together.”

Daughtry added, “I am excited to work with Rob and Gavin and to support the Humane Society of the United States and Sidewalk Angels Foundation. It is deeply important for us to do what we can during this critical time and help support keeping animals with their families.”

DeGraw said, “My dog Buddy is everything to me. It is an honor to be invited to this party with Rob and Chris and for us to Rock the House for Animals together. Our pets love us unconditionally and deserve everything we can provide for them.”

COVID-19 is putting our nation’s pets at risk as people lose the ability to pay for needed medical care and supplies for their animals. As we have seen during other times of economic distress, pet owners can be forced to surrender their beloved companions when the cost of caring for them exceeds their ability to pay.

The Humane Society of the United States works year-round to support local shelters and rescues and to help keep people and their pets together through initiatives like its Rural Area Veterinary Services and Pets for Life programs. During this unprecedented crisis, the HSUS is continuing these crucial efforts by providing support for animals and their people who are impacted by COVID-19. The organization’s relief efforts include clients of the RAVS and Pets for Life programs and hundreds of shelter and rescue organizations, representing communities across the country. By offsetting veterinary costs, providing food and supplies and assisting highly impacted shelters and rescue groups, the HSUS addresses these urgent, immediate needs, as well as furthers its mission to end cruelty against all animals.