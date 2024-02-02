After surprising and captivating the audience on the Nashville stop of “The Revolutions Live Tour” with a performance of “Scars” with surprise guest, Chris Daughtry, rock legends Papa Roach have shared the brand new live version of their hit single. This track is out now and streaming here.

“Scars (feat Chris Daughtry) (Live)” is not only a fresh take on one of the band’s biggest hits, but it also serves as the latest release on the band’s latest EP “Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)”. The iconic song’s message of the complexity of emotional pain, the challenges often inherent in communicating one’s feelings, and the necessary bravery in being vulnerable rings just as true today as it did when released in 2004.

The track saw its debut performed live preceded by an emotional PSA delivered by front man Jacoby Shaddix, who pledged a donation to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) on behalf of each city’s attendees, culminating in a $155,000 donation presented in Denver, CO. Three months later the song now sits in the top 10 at Rock radio becoming the band’s 26th song to reach that plateau.

“Joining voices with the legendary Chris Daughtry on “Scars’’ was not only a surprise for fans at a sold out show, but the live recording was so great that we wanted to share it with the world” shares frontman Jacoby Shaddix. “Immediately, Chris was all-in on this track also benefitting AFSP and their mission to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide — a cause that means so much to us both.”

Last year, the band were so impacted by the emotive response each night of the Revolutions Live tour and the work done by AFSP, that they have since officially re-named the song “Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)”, after the organization’s “Talk Away The Dark” campaign, and pledged a perpetual royalty from the song’s use, to be donated directly to the AFSP to continue their mission to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide long after the “Revolutions Live Tour” concluded.

“We are incredibly grateful to Papa Roach and Chris Daughtry for expanding their generous financial commitment to our work to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide,” said AFSP Chief Executive Officer, Bob Gebbia. “The release of ‘Scars feat. Chris Daughtry (Live)’ sends a powerful reminder to listeners that they are not alone and that there is help available. By using their platform to raise awareness, Papa Roach and Daughtry are elevating the conversation about mental health and suicide prevention.”

“Scars feat. Chris Daughtry (Live)” royalties will also be donated to AFSP in support of their "Talk Away The Dark’’ campaign. This impactful initiative teaches you the warning signs for suicide, and how to have a conversation that could save a life — whether it’s someone else’s or your own. Help is available — talking, is the first step to preventing suicide.

Chris Daughtry shares: “It was an honor to perform this classic which has been a personal favorite with my friend Jacoby and the boys when they came to Nashville. It’s an even greater honor that it is being used to do some good for an organization that is close to my heart.”

If you or someone you know are struggling, help is available:

Dial 988 for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline

Text TALK to 741741

Support is also available if you have lost a loved one to suicide. Information on resources from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention may be found here.