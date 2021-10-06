Audacy will host their eighth annual “We Can Survive” concert at the iconic Hollywood Bowl, continuing their commitment to normalizing mental health struggles.

Performers will include Black Eyed Peas, Coldplay, Doja Cat, Maroon 5, Shawn Mendes, The Kid LAROI and more, celebrating the power of music to bring people together, strengthening mental health, in partnership with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP).

This show continues Audacy’s commitment to normalizing the struggles of mental health coupled with the previously announced I’m Listening special, a live national broadcast bringing together artists, athletes, medical specialists and others with intimate conversations about mental health through authentic, open dialogue led by some of the nation’s top influencers.

Established in 1987, AFSP is a voluntary health organization that gives those affected by suicide a nationwide community empowered by research, education and advocacy to take action against this leading cause of death. The AFSP funds scientific research, supports survivors of suicide loss and continues to educate the public as well as advocate for public policies in mental health and suicide prevention. For more information about the “8th Annual We Can Survive,” please visit WeCanSurvive.com.

WHEN: Saturday, October 23rd

WHERE: Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA