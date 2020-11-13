The Humane Society of the United States will host its 2020 To the Rescue! gala to benefit the organization’s animal rescue efforts.

The HSUS has been in crisis response mode since the first days of the pandemic lockdown, helping vulnerable animals survive and delivering aid to communities where people and pets are struggling. As the nation’s biggest force for animal protection, the HSUS has been able to harness the collective power of our expertise, influence, networks and partnerships to mitigate new threats to animals as a result of COVID-19. While the organization has mobilized to prevent new suffering, the HSUS has also remained laser focused on longstanding causes of animal suffering. The gala will benefit animal rescue, farm animal protection and ending puppy mills and dog meat farms.

Hosted by Cecily Strong, the evening will feature a special performance by Tony, Grammy and Emmy award-winner, singer and actor Audra McDonald, who will also host the pre-show.

Appearances by Georgina Bloomberg, Rob & Marisol Thomas,

Liev Schreiber, Kitty Block, President and CEO of the HSUS and more….

Georgina Bloomberg will serve as Gala Chair. The 2020 Leadership Committee includes: Susan Atherton, Ian Bass, Wendy and Howard Berk, Gale Epstein, Jennifer Faga, Wayne S. Flick, Allison Friedberg, Kimberly Handler, Gretchen Jelinek, Cathy Kangas, Jennifer Laue, Patrick McDonnell and Karen O’Connell, Sharon Patrick, Terry Rakolta, Debra Shore, Alanna Tarkington, and Marisol Thomas.

WHEN: Saturday, November 14, 2020

Pre-show: 4:30pm PT/7:30pm ET

Gala: 5:00pm PT/8:00pm ET

WHERE: LIVE in your living room!

Link to be shared with attendees