The first Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) was organized in England in 1824, primarily to prevent the abuse of carriage horses in the days before automobiles. Horses were driven through freezing cold winters and stiflingly hot summers, often with little food, water or rest. The carriage drivers were interested only in making as much money as possible, and would beat the horses if they refused to or were unable to pull the carriages.

The SPCA helped to pass laws that regulated the carriage-horse business. With this success, the Society expanded to include dogs and other animals in its fight against cruelty.

The first American SPCA (ASPCA) was started in 1866 in New York City. There are now SPCAs all over the U.S., and indeed, all over the world.