Hilary Swank
18
charities
19
causes
53
articles
2
videos

In 2007, Swank promoted the Pantene Beautiful Lengths Campaign, which donates real-hair wigs to women who have lost their hair due to cancer treatment. She promoted them again in 2008. She donated her own hair both times.

She also launched an around-the-world relay race, organized by the Blue Planet Run Foundation, to raise money to help people without safe drinking water. The relay runners ran 750 miles each over 95 days in various countries.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Beth BehrsEllen DeGeneresElton JohnFergieForest WhitakerGeorge ClooneyHeidi KlumJackie CruzJohn LegendJulia RobertsKaty PerryKristen BellKyle MaclachlanLady GagaSting

Insights

Activity
Social reach

1 related place

Google trends for "Hilary Swank"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 19

Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, ALS, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Education, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, Peace, Poverty, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Voter Education, Water, Women

Contact Hilary Swank

You can contact Hilary Swank using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

No web sites are known

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Television, Movies

More fields