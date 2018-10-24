In 2007, Swank promoted the Pantene Beautiful Lengths Campaign, which donates real-hair wigs to women who have lost their hair due to cancer treatment. She promoted them again in 2008. She donated her own hair both times.

She also launched an around-the-world relay race, organized by the Blue Planet Run Foundation, to raise money to help people without safe drinking water. The relay runners ran 750 miles each over 95 days in various countries.