Kristen Bell is a tireless advocate of animal rights, and a vegetarian since the age of 11. The Heroes actress took the top honor in PETA's “World’s Sexiest Vegetarians” award in 2006, and told the organization of her love for animals.

“I have always been an animal lover. I had a hard time disassociating the animals I cuddled with—dogs and cats, for example—from the animals on my plate, and I never really cared for the taste of meat. I always loved my Brussels sprouts!”

During the time she lived in Michigan, Bell fostered animals from Michigan Humane Society and she now supports the San Diego based Helen Woodward Animal Center. Bell often attends fund raisers for the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) and other non-profit organizations dedicated to protecting animals.

Further organizations supported by the youthful blonde include Invisible Children, which works to create awareness of the plight of the people of Northern Uganda, the voter education charity Declare Yourself, and the Alzheimer's Association.

Bell was a member of the 2007 American Red Cross National Celebrity Cabinet.

“I’m so proud to be a be a part of the American Red Cross and their lifesaving mission, providing safety, comfort and hope to millions in communities throughout the world. It’s truly a privilege to have been invited to participate in such an outstanding, commendable organization with a long history dedicated to those in need. I look forward to joining the American Red Cross supporting their efforts to raise awareness and encourage others to get involved and make a difference.”

Bell supported the Writers Guild of America in the writer’s strike, appearing in the picket lines in December 2007.

Bell is also a Baby2Baby Angel.

Bell did the voice over for Preemptive Love Coalition’s new movie Love Anyway.