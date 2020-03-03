Inspired by the Prostate Cancer Foundation's TRUE campaign to support the caregivers of men with prostate cancer, Verishop is partnering with the foundation to help raise awareness and support for the cause.

From now through the end of March, Verishop is hosting a special collection of fashion, beauty, wellness and home décor products curated by longtime PCF supporter, actress Kristen Bell, and the online-shopping company will donate 20 percent of sales from the collection to the foundation.

The collection will be hosted among Verishop’s Tastemaker Shops, which are stores curated by fashionable influencers and experts in the fields of retail, décor, beauty and wellness to give customers another way to discover new products. Bell’s collection can be found here.

“I am delighted that Verishop has joined in on supporting the TRUE campaign this year,” Bell said. “Together, we are showing love and care for the caregivers and highlighting the stories of these unsung heroes.”

Bell and her husband, actor Dax Shepard, have been passionate supporters of PCF’s TRUE Love contest, after having lost Shepard’s father to late-stage prostate cancer. Bell has worked in support of PCF’s campaign to raise awareness of and to honor the caregivers of men with prostate cancer.

The TRUE Love contest, now in its third year, pays tribute to families and caregivers who support their loved ones living with prostate cancer. The PCF accepted TRUE Love story submissions that reflect love, honor and care for prostate cancer patients during February, the month of love. Verishop is honored to support those who write the most inspirational story, which will be announced by PCF on March 2, by donating the products selected by Kristen Bell for a special care package to be sent to the winner.

How to submit: Simply visit www.PCF.org/true and upload a written story and photo describing a unique caregiving situation. Select stories will be featured on PCF’s website.

In the United States, one in nine men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in his lifetime. One new case occurs every three minutes and a man dies from prostate cancer every 16 minutes. For those patients fortunate enough to have someone dedicated to helping them through the journey, that support can make all the difference in the world. From finding the right precision treatment, to recovery or palliative care, compassionate care is an essential factor in all aspects of health, especially while fighting prostate cancer.