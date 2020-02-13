The National Women’s History Museum (NWHM) announced today that the 8th Annual Women Making History Awards will take place on International Women’s Day (Sunday, March 8).

Each year, the event honors a select group of people who have made a significant contribution to their field and serve as an inspiration to women everywhere. This year, the event will honor actresses and advocates Andie MacDowell and Logan Browning, as well as President and CEO of ECOS Kelly Vlahakis-Hanks and Women Connect4Good, Inc. founder Dr. Nancy D. O’Reilly. The awards will be sponsored by American Airlines, ECOS, Morgan Stanley, Mount Saint Mary’s University, Los Angeles, and L’Oréal.

“The incredible women we’re honoring at this year’s Women Making History Awards are true trailblazers,” said National Women’s History Museum President and CEO, Holly Hotchner. “They each have played a pivotal role in working to amplify women’s voices through activism, storytelling, business and philanthropy, and we couldn’t be more excited to recognize and celebrate their important achievements and contributions.”

Previous honorees include #MeToo Founder Tarana Burke; actresses Kristen Bell, Kerry Washington, Tracee Ellis Ross, Viola Davis, and Rita Moreno; SpaceX President and COO Gwynne Shotwell; photographer Annie Leibovitz; the late author and poet Dr. Maya Angelou; former First Lady Laura Bush; and Instagram COO Marne Levine.

