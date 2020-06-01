Mercy For Animals is dedicated to preventing cruelty to farmed animals and promoting compassionate food choices and policies.
Imagine a world free of cruelty. Where we nurture our bodies, minds and spirits with wholesome, healthy food that is kind to animals and sustainable for our planet. Mercy For Animals believes that world is possible, in fact inevitable, if we work together to elevate humanity to its fullest potential.
