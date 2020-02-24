Last week, on behalf of Mercy For Animals, 20 Canadian-born celebrities added their names to a public letter addressing the CEO of MOD Pizza, urging the company to adopt a meaningful animal welfare policy for chickens in its supply chain.

MOD Pizza is the fastest-growing US restaurant chain and recently opened its first Canada location.

Among the 20 public figures championing this campaign are actors including Beverly Hills, 90210 star Jason Priestley, Charmed star Sarah Jeffery, Lucifer star Tricia Helfer, Jane the Virgin star Brett Dier, Coroner star Serinda Swan, seven cast members of the iconic Candian TV series Degrassi: The Next Generation and Degrassi: Next Class, as well as former NHL hockey player Georges Laraque.

See the full list of celebrities involved in the campaign here.

Over 180 food brands have already committed to a chicken animal welfare

policy, including Papa John’s, Popeyes, Blaze Pizza, Chipotle, Starbucks, Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Panera Bread.

Chickens raised for meat are packed into dark, unsanitary warehouses, and are bred to grow so large so quickly that many suffer organ failure, heart attacks, and crippling leg deformities. Many die before they even reach slaughter weight.