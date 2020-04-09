On Saturday, April 11, and Sunday, April 12, Mercy For Animals will host a virtual concert featuring an inspiring lineup of more than 30 musicians.

The artists include Grammy Award winner Joss Stone; Latin Grammy winner Sie7e; Broadway stars Ryan McCartan (Frozen), Alex Boniello (Dear Evan Hansen), Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill), Jake Epstein (Beautiful), Alison Luff (Waitress), and Austin P. McKenzie (Spring Awakening); Pitch Perfect star Kelley Jakle; Fuller House star Juan Pablo Di Pace, American Idol star Catie Turner; and acclaimed singer-songwriters Nellie McKay and Rain Phoenix.

“Mercy For Animals is proud to collaborate with talented and compassionate artists to inspire hope as we navigate this challenging and uncertain time,” said Mercy For Animals president Leah Garcés.

The two-day concert will stream on Mercy For Animals’ Facebook page and be posted on Instagram and Twitter beginning at 5 p.m. Eastern Saturday and Sunday.

Participating Artists:

Grammy winner Joss Stone; Latin Grammy winner Sie7e; Broadway stars Ryan McCartan (Frozen), Alex Boniello (Dear Evan Hansen), Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill), Austin P. McKenzie (Spring Awakening), Jake Epstein (Beautiful), Alison Luff (Waitress), Mary Michael Patterson (The Phantom Of the Opera), Cary Tedder (A Bronx Tale), and Nellie McKay (The Threepenny Opera); American Idol stars Catie Turner and Sam Woolf; and actors, singers, and songwriters Aidan Gallagher (The Umbrella Academy), Kelley Jakle (Pitch Perfect), Juan Pablo Di Pace (Fuller House), Devon Werkheiser (Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide), Greg Cipes (Teen Titans Go!), Allison Scagliotti (Warehouse 13), Cassie Steele (Degrassi: The Next Generation), Amy Ferguson (Hart of Dixie), Matt Magnusson (The Bones), Jeff Hortillosa (Robin Alice), Vicky-T (Cobra Starship), Wesley Tucker, Skylar Stecker, Chris Theron, Adam Yaron, Darian Zahedi, Avasa & Matthew Love, Terra Naomi, and Rain Phoenix, among others.

The Voices of Compassion virtual music concert is one of the ways Mercy For Animals is helping connect and empower people during the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization has also provided direct intervention for communities in need, donating more than 2,000 plant-based meals to New York City residents experiencing food insecurity. Click here for a full list of Mercy For Animals virtual resources.