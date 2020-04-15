On Saturday and Sunday, Mercy For Animals hosted a virtual concert featuring an inspiring lineup of more than 30 musicians.

The two-day event streamed on Mercy For Animals’ Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, amassing more than 150,000 views across the social media platforms. Participating artists included Grammy Award winners Mya and Joss Stone; Latin Grammy winner Sie7e; Broadway stars Ryan McCartan (Frozen), Alex Boniello (Dear Evan Hansen), Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill), and Jake Epstein (Beautiful); American Idol star Catie Turner; and acclaimed actors, singers, and songwriters Aidan Gallagher (The Umbrella Academy), Kelley Jakle (Pitch Perfect), Juan Pablo Di Pace (Fuller House), Alicia Witt (Orange Is the New Black), Nellie McKay (P.S. I Love You), and Rain Phoenix.

“Thank you to all the artists and musicians who took the time to share their gifts with our audience,” said Mercy For Animals president Leah Garcés. “Now more than ever, we recognize the power of music to give us hope, comfort, and inspiration during these unprecedented times.”

The Voices of Compassion virtual concert is one of the ways Mercy For Animals is helping connect and empower people during the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization has also provided direct intervention for communities in need, donating more than 2,000 plant-based meals to New York City residents experiencing food insecurity.