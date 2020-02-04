Alec Baldwin narrated the PETA film Meet Your Meat.
He is well known for his political opinions.
Baldwin has hosted IN-House screening events which have benefited FilmAid International.
- Cancer Research Institute
- Carol M. Baldwin Cancer Research Fund
- Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation
- Creative Coalition
- D.E.L.T.A. Rescue
- Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation
- Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation
- Elton John AIDS Foundation
- Exploring The Arts
- FilmAid International
- GLSEN
- Got Your 6
- Habitat For Humanity
- HELP USA
- Joining Forces
Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Conservation, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, LGBT Support, Miscellaneous, Oceans, Peace, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Veteran/Service Member Support, Weapons Reduction, Women
