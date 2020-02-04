MUSIC LODGE, held during the Sundance Film Festival, is a venue that hosts the Associated Press Festival Headquarters and features music performances, giving the lodge its motto as “Media is our business, Music is our heritage.” Over its 16-year history, Music Lodge has also strongly focused on annual support for nonprofits.

Kerry Washington Signs GOOD VIBES CHARITY WALL

The entertainment industry is known for its generous spirit to aid a global crisis or individual cause. Film casts and celebrities stepped out of their media appointments to sign the Music Lodge Good Vibes Wall in support of their respective charities. Their autographs noted a wide range of heart -felt charities from worldwide issues, humanitarian aid, the arts and personal nonprofits. The wall will be donated to MusiCares and below is a highlight list of the guests who are working to help make our world a better place.

Alec Baldwin – Frank Sinatra High School/Tony Bennett School

America Ferrera – Voto Latino

Amy Ryan – Sandy Hook Promise

Anne Hathaway – Americans for Immigrant Justice

Belinda Carlisle – Animal People Alliance

Carrie Mulligan – War Child UK

Charles Colin from Train – Music Cares

Cristin Milioti – Earth Justice

David Arquette – Alexis Arquette Fan Foundation

David Bruckner – World Water Relief

Diego Luna – El Dia Despues

DJ Paul Oakenfold – English Heritage

Emily Mortimer – IJC International Joint Commission

Jane Wiedlin – Planned Parenthood

Jeffrey Katzenberg – Motion Picture Television Fund

Jesse Tyler Ferguson – Tie the knot.org

Joe Kerry – ACLU

Kerry Washington – ACLU

Laura Benanti – Raices and Astep

Lea Thompson – Planned Parenthood

Lin Manuel Miranda – Broadway Cares

Michael Rosenberg – Variety Clubs International

Natalie Erika James – Austrialian Bushfire Relief

Phyllida Lloyd – Victims of Torture

Rachel Brosnahan – Global Citizen

Ron Howard – Jacob Burns Film Center

Sean Reyes, UtahAG – Operation Underground Railroad

Sienna Miller – International Medical Corps

Stanley Tucci – UNHCR The UN Refugee Agency

Toni Collette – Red Cross Australia

Viggo Mortensen – Doctors Without Borders

Will Ferrell – Cancer For College