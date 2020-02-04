MUSIC LODGE, held during the Sundance Film Festival, is a venue that hosts the Associated Press Festival Headquarters and features music performances, giving the lodge its motto as “Media is our business, Music is our heritage.” Over its 16-year history, Music Lodge has also strongly focused on annual support for nonprofits.
The entertainment industry is known for its generous spirit to aid a global crisis or individual cause. Film casts and celebrities stepped out of their media appointments to sign the Music Lodge Good Vibes Wall in support of their respective charities. Their autographs noted a wide range of heart -felt charities from worldwide issues, humanitarian aid, the arts and personal nonprofits. The wall will be donated to MusiCares and below is a highlight list of the guests who are working to help make our world a better place.
Alec Baldwin – Frank Sinatra High School/Tony Bennett School
America Ferrera – Voto Latino
Amy Ryan – Sandy Hook Promise
Anne Hathaway – Americans for Immigrant Justice
Belinda Carlisle – Animal People Alliance
Carrie Mulligan – War Child UK
Charles Colin from Train – Music Cares
Cristin Milioti – Earth Justice
David Arquette – Alexis Arquette Fan Foundation
David Bruckner – World Water Relief
Diego Luna – El Dia Despues
DJ Paul Oakenfold – English Heritage
Emily Mortimer – IJC International Joint Commission
Jane Wiedlin – Planned Parenthood
Jeffrey Katzenberg – Motion Picture Television Fund
Jesse Tyler Ferguson – Tie the knot.org
Joe Kerry – ACLU
Kerry Washington – ACLU
Laura Benanti – Raices and Astep
Lea Thompson – Planned Parenthood
Lin Manuel Miranda – Broadway Cares
Michael Rosenberg – Variety Clubs International
Natalie Erika James – Austrialian Bushfire Relief
Phyllida Lloyd – Victims of Torture
Rachel Brosnahan – Global Citizen
Ron Howard – Jacob Burns Film Center
Sean Reyes, UtahAG – Operation Underground Railroad
Sienna Miller – International Medical Corps
Stanley Tucci – UNHCR The UN Refugee Agency
Toni Collette – Red Cross Australia
Viggo Mortensen – Doctors Without Borders
Will Ferrell – Cancer For College