“A role model is somebody that does things because of what they believe in regardless of what other people think.” – Anne Hathaway

Actress, acclaimed New York soprano, and recognized as one of “the world’s 50 Most Beautiful People”, Anne Hathaway or “Annie” to her friends, notes that “it’s lovely to think that my audience is growing up with me”.

She credits an upbringing of “really strong values” with defining her shape as a person and no better portrayal is her time spent with The Lollipop Theater Network, a non-profit 501c3 organization dedicated to bringing the magic of movies currently in theaters to children confined to hospitals nationwide due to chronic or life-threatening illnesses. In 2008, she hosted a special screening of Get Smart for teenagers, and has also shown The Devil Wears Prada.

Hathaway also contributes to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, a nonprofit medical corporation leading pediatric treatment and research on children’s catastrophic diseases.

Her support and voice for children in need extends to additional humanitarian causes. Hathaway is a women’s rights honoree of both Elle magazine’s “Women in Hollywood” tribute and The Step Up Women’s Network, a national, nonprofit membership organization dedicated to connecting and advancing women and girls.

Since the age of 15 she has stood up for her brother’s sexual orientation, and in 2007 she spoke at The Human Rights Campaign gala, the largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender advocacy group and political action committee in the United States.

Hathaway encourages people to “make their voice heard” through the efforts of The Creative Coalition, a premier nonprofit, nonpartisan social and political advocacy organization of the entertainment industry, which educates and mobilizes leaders in the arts community on issues of public importance, specifically in the areas of First Amendment rights, arts advocacy and public education.

In 2012, following her wedding, Hathaway announced that she would split the money raised from selling her wedding photos would be split between Freedom to Marry – which campaigns for gay couples to have the right to wed – the American Cancer Society, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and The Girl Effect, a non-profit which helps impoverished young women.

As a vegan, Anne Hathaway is also concerned with animal rights.