For Pete’s Sake Cancer Respite Foundation will host its first ever virtual experience.

For Pete’s Sake Cancer Respite Foundation (FPS), a nonprofit that serves adult cancer patients and their families, enables cancer patients and their loved ones to strengthen, deepen and unify their relationships by creating unforgettable and lasting respite experiences. The event will pay tribute to the emotional and psychosocial impact cancer has on families and will tell stories of overcoming adversity. We will hear from Derek and Sienna Gonzalez, a brother and sister from Long Island, NY who lost both parents to cancer and traveled on two FPS respites. Derek and his uncle, Peter Ma, will treat guests to a special performance of an acoustic rendition of Lean on Me.

TV personality and Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves to emcee the evening with performances by Hamilton’s Mandy Gonzalez; Tony Award nominated actress Laura Osnes; Broadway Veteran Hugh Panaro; and PS22 Chorus of Staten Island. Guest appearances include Fran Drescher, Maria Bello, and more. The event’s honorary chairpersons are Erin & Steven Selcher and Kate & Jerry Hathaway.

