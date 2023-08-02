With the 2023 wildfire season underway, a total of 2,251 fires have burned, affecting 7,061 acres and over 10,000 California residents and businesses. In response, celebrities are showing support and solidarity by partnering with Windsor Vineyards and the Center for Disaster Philanthropy (CDP) to auction exclusive wines, with 100% of proceeds benefiting wildfire victims throughout the great state of California.

Windsor Vineyards and CDP have enlisted stars including Jack Black, Jeff Bridges, Alan Cumming, Jean Smart, Fran Drescher, Melissa Joan Hart, Kevin O’Leary, Denise Richards, Camille Grammar and Kate Linder to design one-of-a-kind wine labels adorned with hand-drawn charcoal sketches evoking the theme of “second life” – beauty and hope rising from the ashes – to adorn magnums of Windsor Vineyards award-winning wines.

“The Center for Disaster Philanthropy has supported Californians in their recovery from wildfires since 2017,” said Patricia McIlreavy, president and CEO of CDP. “We are honored to partner with Windsor Vineyards in this inspirational initiative to elevate kindness.”

“As a California native, my family and close friends have been affected by several wildfires over the years. Now, being able to help raise money for this amazing foundation, in a medium that’s so personal for me, is a privilege,” said Rileigh Tyrell, the Artist behind some of these celebrity-inspired labels. Brand Manager for Windsor Vineyards, Tori Akers, elaborates, “To bring Windsor Vineyards’ longstanding custom label program to a cause that has deeply affected our community, and working alongside these celebrities to increase awareness and inspire support, is something we’re incredibly proud of.”

The limited-edition, celebrity-designed wine label magnums will be auctioned on eBay from August 1st through August 8th, 2023 with 100% of proceeds benefiting the CDP California Wildfires Recovery Fund. Donations to the fund will support communities across the state as they prepare, rebuild, and recover from wildfires.