City of Hope's Future Hope Committee, part of its Music, Film and Entertainment Industry (MFEI) volunteer fundraising group, hosted the annual All in for Hope Poker Tournament at the iconic Creative Artists Agency (CAA) office in Los Angeles.

Attendees included notable names from the entertainment industry, such as Grammy award winners Krish Sharma, Tom Syrowski and Theron “Neff-u” Feemster, director Frank Coraci, poker pro Robbi Jade Lew, actress Mimi Rogers, and songwriter Justin Jesso.

The All in for Hope Poker Tournament presented by the Natalie Cole Foundation goes well beyond the poker table by providing a unique day of celebration in support of City of Hope’s vital mission to treat, and ultimately cure, cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases. In its 50-plus-year history, MFEI has raised over $150 million for City of Hope research and care.

The event featured activations, hospitality, live auctions and unique prizes provided by Aviator Nation, Bandero Blanco Tequila, Chicas Tacos, Climate Candy, DoTerra, Hexclad, Fender Guitars, Globe Photos, Imperial Caviar, Jewel Box Platinum, Kapa Vodka, Kali Audio, Paige Denim, Peroni Beer, Petit Ermitage, Shiftwave, Solawave, Sony Professional Audio, Short Mountain, The Outset, Trefethen Wines, and the V Foundation.

Furthermore, as part of her trust, the late American comedian, Judy Tenuta, generously gifted $650,000 to City of Hope, with another forthcoming gift to be made from her ongoing trust administration. Actress Kate Linder and comedian Elayne Boosler presented the gift on the trust’s behalf. Tenuta was known for her whimsical and brash persona in “The Love Goddess” and appeared on television, in films and on stage. Tenuta passed away on Oct. 22, 2022, after a battle with Stage 4 ovarian cancer.

The event raised over $160,000 to benefit City of Hope research and innovative treatment.