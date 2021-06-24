Train
Train are a pop rock band from San Francisco, California, featuring Patrick Monahan (vocals), Jimmy Stafford (guitar, vocals) and Scott Underwood (drums, percussion).

Charities & foundations supported 8

Train has supported the following charities listed on this site:

Causes supported 13

At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Children, Creative Arts, Economic/Business Support, Education, Family/Parent Support, Homelessness, Hunger, Mental Challenges, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Veteran/Service Member Support, Women

