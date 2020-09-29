Today, Family House San Francisco has announced its annual Rock The House Gala will honor multi-Grammy Award-winning band Train and lead singer Pat Monahan in recognition of their longtime support and dedication to the organization.

Now in its 39th year, the annual fundraising gala will take place virtually on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 6:30pm to benefit Family House, a home away from home for families whose children are being treated for a serious illness at University of California San Francisco Benioff Children’s Hospital.

This year’s Rock The House Gala, chaired by Kim Scurr VP Operations, at UCSF Health, boasts an exclusive virtual performance from Train. The special event will also feature finely curated live and silent auctions offering extraordinary experiences and one-of-a-kind items, including Train memorabilia and more. Emmy Award-winning radio & TV personality Liam Mayclem will serve as Master of Ceremonies. All proceeds from the event will help Family House’s ongoing efforts to provide physical comfort and emotional support, free from financial concerns to families – which has proven especially crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Family House has chosen Pat Monahan and Train as this year’s honorees at the 39th Annual Rock The House Gala to celebrate the band’s unparalleled generosity and contribution to the non-profit. Over the years, the band has made regular visits to Family House, performing for the families and volunteering their time. In 2011, Train launched the Save Me, San Francisco Wine Company, which was created to bring to life the band’s passion for connecting with friends and fans through music and wine, with the added goal of raising funds and awareness for Family House and the incredible work they do. The band’s 2016 project Train Does Led Zeppelin II, a cover album in tribute of their favorite band, saw 100% of the band’s proceeds going to Family House. Proceeds from these projects and the ongoing sales of the wine benefit the beloved San Francisco charity, which helped fund the Train Music Room. Coinciding with this year’s Gala, Train will debut a new wine varietal adding to the celebrated portfolio of California wines made in collaboration with winemaker James Foster.

“All of us at Family House owe so much to Pat Monahan and Train,” says Family House CEO Alexandra Morgan. “For many years, Pat and the entire Train team have been so incredibly generous to our families, our staff, and our community. Family House would not be here without their support and we are so proud to now honor Pat and the band for everything they have done and continue to do for all of us at Family House.”

For almost 40 years, Family House has provided free temporary housing to families whose children are receiving treatment at the UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital. More than just housing – it’s a home away from home, providing a supportive community and caring environment for the entire family while their child is undergoing treatment. Thanks to the generous philanthropic support of individual donors, corporations, and foundations, Family House provides all services 100% free of cost, for as long as needed while a child is undergoing treatment.

Located in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood, the organization sustains nearly a 100% occupancy rate and can accommodate over 80 families per night, serving more than 4,000 families each year. Over the past few months, COVID-19 has presented major challenges to operations and services, and as a result of the social distancing guidelines, Family House has been forced to suspend volunteer activity and close communal spaces like the Train Music Room. Now more than ever, Family House needs the support and generosity of the community, as they remain committed to providing their vital services to families in need.

To purchase tickets, become a sponsor and donate to Family House San Francisco, visit the organization’s website, FamilyHouseinc.org.