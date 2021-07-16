Jeffrey Katzenberg is an American businessman, film studio executive, film producer and the CEO of DreamWorks Animation.

Katzenberg and his wife Marilyn have been highly active in charitable causes. They donated the multimillion-dollar Katzenberg Center to Boston University’s College of General Studies, citing that the school gave their two children the "love of education. They also donated the Marilyn and Jeffrey Katzenberg Center for Animation at the University of Southern California.

In addition to serving as Chairman of the Board for the Motion Picture and Television Fund Foundation, Katzenberg sits on the boards or serves as a trustee of AIDS Project Los Angeles, American Museum of the Moving Image, California Institute of the Arts, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Geffen Playhouse, Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts and The Simon Wiesenthal Center. Together with DreamWorks Animation, Katzenberg founded the DreamWorks Animation Academy of Inner-City Arts in 2008. In recognition of his efforts,

Katzenberg received the 85th Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the 2013 American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Governors Awards Presentation on December 1 at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center.