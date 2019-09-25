Since 1969 the Los Angeles LGBT Center has cared for, championed, and celebrated LGBT individuals and families in Los Angeles and beyond.
Today the Center’s nearly 700 employees provide services for more LGBT people than any other organization in the world, offering programs, services, and global advocacy that span four broad categories: Health, Social Services and Housing, Culture and Education, Leadership and Advocacy.
Celebrity supporters 66
Los Angeles LGBT Center has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:
- Adam Scott
- Alfre Woodard
- Andra Day
- Billie Jean King
- Catt Sadler
- Christina Aguilera
- Courtney Love
- Cyndi Lauper
- Ellen DeGeneres
- Elton John
- Emma Bunton
- Emma Stone
- Evan Rachel Wood
- Frances McDormand
- George Takei
- Geri Halliwell
- Heart
- Idina Menzel
- Jane Fonda
- Jeffrey Katzenberg
- Jesse Tyler Ferguson
- Jimmy Kimmel
- J.J. Abrams
- Joan Jett
- Juliette Lewis
- Kathy Griffin
- Kat Von D
- KD Lang
- Lady Gaga
- Laverne Cox
- Lily Tomlin
- Linda Perry
- Macy Gray
- Margaret Cho
- Maxwell
- Megan Mullally
- Melanie Brown
- Melanie C
- Melissa Etheridge
- Michelle Rodriguez
- Miley Cyrus
- Milla Jovovich
- Neil Patrick Harris
- Nicole Richie
- No Doubt
- Olivia Munn
- Olivia Wilde
- Ozzy Osbourne
- Pink
- Rachel Platten
- Renee Zellweger
- Rowan Blanchard
- Rumer Willis
- Sarah Silverman
- Scarlett Johansson
- Sharon Stone
- Sherri Saum
- Shonda Rhimes
- Sia
- Sophia Bush
- Spice Girls
- Teri Polo
- Tony Goldwyn
- Wanda Sykes
- Wilson Cruz
- Yvette Nicole Brown
