Throughout her extraordinary career, Lily Tomlin has received numerous awards, including six Emmys and a recent nomination for her narration on “An Apology to Elephants”; a Tony for each of her one-woman Broadway shows, Appearing Nitely and Jane Wagner’s The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe; a Grammy for her comedy album, This is a Recording; and two Peabody Awards. In 2003, she was the recipient of the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Tomlin was born in Detroit, Michigan, and rose to national prominence in December 1969 in the cast of the top-rated Laugh-In. Tomlin went on to co-write, with Jane Wagner, and star in six comedy television specials, and has guest starred on numerous television shows, such as Homicide, X-Files, Will and Grace, Murphy Brown, The West Wing, NCIS, and the acclaimed FX series, Damages. She is also heard as the voice of the science teacher Ms. Frizzle on the popular children’s animated series, The Magic School Bus, and can be seen on the Showtime series, Web Therapy.

Tomlin has starred in over twenty films, including Robert Altman’s Nashville, 9 to 5, The Incredible Shrinking Woman written by Jane Wagner, All of Me, Big Business, Robert Altman’s Short Cuts, Flirting With Disaster, the Franco Zeffirelli film Tea With Mussolini, I Heart Huckabee’s, A Prairie Home Companion, and Admission . She produced, with Jane Wagner, and narrated the HBO documentary, An Apology to Elephants. Tomlin also continues to make live appearances around the nation, and can be found on the popular website for women, www.WOWOWOW.com, an on-line community owned and run by women for women of all ages and origins. Tomlin’s entire career in art, text, photos and videos is found at www.lilytomlin.com. Tomlin is currently working on new stage, radio, television and social media projects, including an educational game app for kids, City Adventures of Edith Ann.

Lily Tomlin campaigns to have elephants moved out of zoos and into sanctuaries where they can live out their lives in a healthier, happier atmosphere and in the social setting they need. She has also supported Save the Chimps through the donation of auction items.