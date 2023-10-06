From October 5 to October 8, non-profit organization Pride and Less Prejudice (PLP) will hold its third annual #BannedTogether virtual auction to raise $15,000 to send 1,200 LGBTQ-inclusive books to elementary schools across the U.S.

This year’s auction features items and experiences donated by a star-studded group including actor Neil Patrick Harris, fashion designer Christian Siriano, performer Frankie James Grande, singer Hayley Kiyoko, actor Daniel Radcliffe, tennis legend Billie Jean King, actress Sally Field, drag queens Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme, singer Melissa Etheridge, actor Chris Colfer, actress Lily Tomlin and writer Jane Wagner, comedian Ilana Glazer, drag queen Brooke Lynn Hytes, drag queen Latrice Royale, actress Elvira, Broadway icon Idina Menzel, singer Lance Bass, Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, actor Alan Cumming, television personality Tim Gunn, actress Nicole Maines, actor Harvey Guillén, actress Kat Barrell, singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, singer-songwriter and composer Rufus Wainwright, actress Lisa Ann Walter, advocate Desmond is Amazing, actor Leo Sheng, and actress Jess Darrow.

Founded in November 2019, PLP provides LGBTQ-inclusive books to Pre-K through 3rd grade classrooms in order to foster LGBTQ+ acceptance. Since its launch, PLP has raised more than $175,000 and donated over 10,000 books to classrooms in 50 states across the U.S.

PLP’s virtual auction coincides with Banned Books Week, an annual event that draws attention to challenged book titles and brings people together in shared support of the freedom to seek and express ideas. According to the American Library Association, over half of 2022’s most banned books had LGBTQ+ themes.

“In 2022, the American Library Association saw book bans reach a high point, almost doubling from 2021, and LGBTQ+ books were the most targeted,” said PLP founder Lisa Forman. “Young kids deserve to see themselves and their families represented in schools, and that’s why PLP’s work to send LGBTQ-inclusive books to teachers is more important than ever.”

This year’s auction items include: a pair of concert tickets with a post-show meet and greet from Rufus Wainwright; a pair of tickets to see Melissa Etheridge in her Broadway show My Window; a pair of tickets to see Frankie James Grande in the off-Broadway show Titanique; a pair of tickets to Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme’s Holiday Tour, as well as a photo opportunity; signed and personalized merch from Lily Tomlin, Jane Wagner, and Elvira; a signed original sketch from Christian Siriano; personalized video messages from Nicole Maines, Frankie James Grande, Ilana Glazer, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Latrice Royale, Harvey Guillén, Chris Colfer, Lance Bass, Leo Sheng, and Desmond is Amazing; signed books from Neil Patrick Harris, Billie Jean King, Melissa Etheridge, Sally Field, Idina Menzel, Adam Rippon, Alan Cumming, Tim Gunn, Hayley Kiyoko, Lisa Ann Walter, and Chris Colfer; signed photo from Daniel Radcliffe; signed Wynonna Earp collectibles from Kat Barrell; a signed ukulele from Ingrid Michaelson; and a Zoom hangout with Jess Darrow.

View the auction here.