After last month’s launch of the iconic Fire Drill Fridays protests in Los Angeles, Jane Fonda, Greenpeace USA, and Communities for a Better Environment will be joined by actors, activists, and community leaders including Lily Tomlin, Diane Lane, Lana Parrilla, Billie Lee, and more to bring Fire Drill Fridays to the Los Angeles Harbor area, a community at the very heart of the climate crisis.

On March 6th at 11AM PST, Fonda, Greenpeace, local residents, and members of Last Chance Alliance — who represent over 700 environmental, health, justice, faith, labor, community, parent, and consumer organizations— will converge on the San Pedro Municipal Building to send a loud and clear message to District 15 leadership, including Councilmember Joe Buscaino, and California politicians that the health of communities and the climate are far more important than the fossil fuel industry.

Alicia Rivera, Wilmington Community Organizer:

“Oil operations happen right next to our homes and schools and parks in Wilmington. People are suffering while politicians are sitting on their hands. Just last week a fire broke out at one of the refineries in our community and we had to advise residents to stay indoors and close their windows to try to mitigate toxic fumes from coming into their homes. There is environmental racism at play for frontline communities across California and it’s unacceptable.”

WHO: The growing list of speakers and introducers include: Jane Fonda, Gloria Arellanes, Billie Lee, Jocelyn Moguel, Lily Tomlin, Dr. Saba Malik, Lana Parrilla, Jovan Houston, Sam Waterston, Magali Sanchez-Hall, Rosanna Arquette, Diane Lane, Saffron Burrows.

WHEN: Friday, March 6 at 11 a.m.

WHERE: San Pedro Municipal Building

638 S Beacon Street, Los Angeles, California, 90731