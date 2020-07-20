Richie, with boyfriend Joel Madden created the Richie Madden Children's Foundation in support of disadvantaged young mothers and children.
Richie is a Baby2Baby Board Member
AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Family/Parent Support, Health, Human Rights, Peace, Poverty, Senior Citizen Support, Slavery & Human Trafficking
